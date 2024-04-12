Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,435,459 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $38,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

