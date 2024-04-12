Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $627.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.82. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.