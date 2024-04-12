Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $40,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

