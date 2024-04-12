Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,497 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $44,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

