Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43.52 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $773.82 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $845.63 and a 200-day moving average of $800.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

