Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,204,788 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $39,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 843.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 237,504 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,305,000 after acquiring an additional 207,704 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

