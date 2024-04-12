Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 129,196 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TKO Group worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $118,378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,324,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

