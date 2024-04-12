Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 259,779 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Incyte worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

