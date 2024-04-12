Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 78,134 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $49,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

