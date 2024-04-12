Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 87,752 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,646.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 194,627 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

