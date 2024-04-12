Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $666,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

