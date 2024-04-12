Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.03% of New Mountain Finance worth $39,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 873,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.40%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

