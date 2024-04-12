Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Clorox worth $46,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

