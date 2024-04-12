Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RB Global worth $45,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $587,759,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

