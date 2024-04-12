Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 13,732 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $43,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,774,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

