Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 230,548 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,446,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.34% of FinVolution Group worth $46,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $2,058,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FINV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.70%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

