Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ziff Davis worth $45,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Ziff Davis by 381.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.