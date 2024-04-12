Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 403,124 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.67% of StoneCo worth $38,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.