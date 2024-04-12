Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,794 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $43,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

