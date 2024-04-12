Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,739 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $49,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ecovyst by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

