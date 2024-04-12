Allworth Financial LP Buys 101 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $107.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,676. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

