Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $43.16 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $388.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.
About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.