Allworth Financial LP Has $153,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $291.59 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.26 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.28.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

