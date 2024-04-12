Allworth Financial LP Invests $150,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,599 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $22.69 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

