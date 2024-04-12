Allworth Financial LP Invests $180,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 611,730 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 148,967 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

