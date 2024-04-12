Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBAG opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

