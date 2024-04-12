Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

