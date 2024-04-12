Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

