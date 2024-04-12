Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALPN. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

