Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in March

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

