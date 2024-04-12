Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ameren by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Ameren stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.