Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

