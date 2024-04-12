Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 2,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter.
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
