Analysts Issue Forecasts for Versus Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

VS stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

