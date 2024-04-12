Analysts Issue Forecasts for Versus Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Versus Systems Price Performance
VS stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Versus Systems
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.