Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.1 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,433,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

