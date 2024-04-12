Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Price Target at C$41.83

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

FN stock opened at C$37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.82.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.31%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

