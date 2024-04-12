Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target at $80.14

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of FWRD opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

