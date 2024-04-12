Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $16.89

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $491.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,282.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,260,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.