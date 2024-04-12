Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $20.57

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.61 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

