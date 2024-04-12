Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $69.71

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

