Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $51.69

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of QGEN opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Qiagen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,784,000 after acquiring an additional 399,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

