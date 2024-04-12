Analyzing MGO Global (MGOL) and Its Rivals

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MGO Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 354 1701 2709 38 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MGO Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 27.29%. Given MGO Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.56 MGO Global Competitors $1.75 billion $85.79 million 1,297.36

MGO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -6.25% -912.57% -6.58%

Summary

MGO Global rivals beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

