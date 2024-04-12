Analyzing TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crocs and TOD’S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 1 7 1 3.00 TOD’S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $149.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than TOD’S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $3.96 billion 1.98 $792.57 million $12.81 10.10 TOD’S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crocs and TOD’S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and TOD’S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 20.00% 61.97% 16.19% TOD’S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crocs beats TOD’S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy.

