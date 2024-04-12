ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,603,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,286 shares of company stock worth $9,274,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $580,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

