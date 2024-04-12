Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
