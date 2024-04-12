APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Johnson Rice cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

