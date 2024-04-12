APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

