Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

AMAT opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

