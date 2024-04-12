AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wedbush

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $67.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APP. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $79.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 76.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 415,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

