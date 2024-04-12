Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACLX. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Arcellx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,839.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,412 shares of company stock worth $41,917,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.